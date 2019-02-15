HOHIPA, Phillip Wayne
|
(aka Boss):
Passed away tragically at Te Reinga, Wairoa, on Wednesday, 13 February 2019. Much loved father of Kirstin, and Sean. Loved Koro of Tanisha, Krushay, Henasey, and Ford. Loved 13th child of Joe (dec) and Lydia (dec) Hohipa. Loved by all his brothers and sisters.
Will be loved and missed by all his whanau.
For funeral details go to www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd
Funeral Directors
Wairoa FDANZ
www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2019