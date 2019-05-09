CLEMENTS, Phillip Edward:
26.1.1969 - 7.5.2019
Passed away after a long illness on Tuesday 7th May 2019 at Woburn Masonic Care Facility, Lower Hutt. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Loved son of Phil & Ted (deceased), brother & brother-in-law of Christopher & Helena, Richard & Lennon, Lindsay & Kathryn. Treasured uncle of Voorhees, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Corban, Byron & Dominic. Phillip will lay at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 42 Burden Ave, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, until his service on Saturday 11th May, at 10.30am. Phillip will then take his final journey to The Avenue Cemetery, Levin, where he will be buried close to his dad.
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington 0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post from May 9 to May 10, 2019