LAWRENCE,
Philippa Anne (Phil):
Died peacefully on 23rd May 2019, at home in Waitahanui, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill, and mother and mother-in-law of Sue and John, Bin and Andy, Jo and Alastair, Richard and Pip. Adored grandmother of Bridget, Luce, Cec, Pip, Henry, Amy, Willie, Jess, Wills, George, Nic, Jamie, and Becky, and 19 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Wednesday 29th May at 2.00pm.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019