HARRISON, Philipa Denison
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philipa HARRISON.
(nee Galbraith):
Peacefully at home on 21 March 2019. Loved wife of Ralph for 57 years. Dear mother of Nicholas, Christopher, Justin and Gabrielle. Inspirational mother-in-law of Jill, Paula and Kirin. Much loved Granny P of Cameron, Brittany, Angus, Taylor, Carter, Siena and Ryan. Adored by Coco. In accordance with the family's wishes a private service will be held next week. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019