WATKINS, Philip Pryce:
On Sunday 9 June 2019, aged 80, after a short illness, and peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Words cannot express our sadness, our loss and love for you. Pat, David, Gareth, Roger, Peta, Kate and Alexander, Marilyn, Anne, Les and all whose lives you touched. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wellington Free Ambulance or the Chelsea Day Care Trust would be appreciated. Messages for 'the Watkins family' may be placed in Phil's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Phil will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Thursday 13 June at 2pm, followed by a private cremation.
Huna blentyn ar fy mynwes; To my lullaby surrender.
Published in Dominion Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019