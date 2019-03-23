SMITH,
Philip Scott Dashwood:
Of Marton. Passed away at Jane Winstone Rest Home, Whanganui, on Tuesday 19 March 2019. Aged 84. Loved son of the late Job and Bessie. Loved brother of Elizabeth and the late Denys. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Smith family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. In accordance with Philip's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019