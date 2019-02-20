MANSOR, Philip John:
Born 23.7.1913, Opunake. Our darling father passed away at 11.45am Tuesday, at Manor Park Hospital. He slipped away as peacefully as could be while his sons John and Daniel were sitting holding him. Father to John, Debbie, Mark (dec), Philippa, Claire, Daniel and (grand)father to Reneé and great-grandfather to Reneé and Phill's sons Liam and Rowan. So loving was he and loved so very much by us all - and our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral arrangements to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019