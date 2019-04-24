LINER, Philip John:
(NZ Broadcaster 1968-1990)
Born 2 July 1925,
Northampton, England.
On Good Friday, 19 April 2019, died peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village and Hospital. Beloved husband of Jean for 71 years. Loved father of Adrian, and grandpa of Barry, and Vicky (UK). Treasured friend of Ian and Peter. Special thanks to Dr Shane Dunphy and the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village and Hospital for their loving care of Philip. In lieu of flowers and by request of Philip, please plant a tree. Messages can be sent c/- 304/134 Burma Road, Johnsonville 6037. A Funeral Service for family and close friends will be held in the Lady Chapel of the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, corner Molesworth and Hill Streets, Wellington, on Friday 26 April 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. A Celebration of Philip's life will be held in the Cathedral at a date to be confirmed.
