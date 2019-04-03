GRAHAM, Philip:
On 1st April 2019 at Glenwood Hospital, aged 64. Dearly loved son of the late Ian and Ngaire. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Anne, Michael and Linda, Andrew and Teresa. A loved uncle of Anthea and Reon, Nicola and Chan, Megan and Brendan, Jeremy, Sophie and Brendon; Hamish and Rosie; Jonathan and Joanna and their families. A service to give thanks for Philip's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Friday 5th April at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery. Messages to the Graham family may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019