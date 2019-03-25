Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phil SPEEDY. View Sign



Reg. No 616929 WWII, of Dannevirke, on Friday, 22 March 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Much loved husband of Leila for over 70 years. Loved Father and father-in-law of Judith and Peter Feackin, Donald and Denice, Stuart and Kaye. Loved Pop of his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Speedy family c/- 391 High Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to farewell Phil will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Wednesday 27 March at 1.30pm.







SPEEDY, Phil:Reg. No 616929 WWII, of Dannevirke, on Friday, 22 March 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Much loved husband of Leila for over 70 years. Loved Father and father-in-law of Judith and Peter Feackin, Donald and Denice, Stuart and Kaye. Loved Pop of his 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Speedy family c/- 391 High Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to farewell Phil will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke, on Wednesday 27 March at 1.30pm. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019

