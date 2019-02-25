WESTON, Peter 'PG':
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter "PG" WESTON.
Passed away peacefully at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital on February 22, 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeline (deceased). Dearly loved Dad of Donna, Jacqueline (deceased), Murray (deceased), Angela and Alex Koekkoek. Cherished Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'Forever in our hearts'
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Peter's life at the Napier Tech Clubrooms, Whitmore Park, Douglas McLean Avenue, Napier on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Weston Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019