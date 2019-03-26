STOUT, Peter Ashleigh:
Passed away peacefully at Madison Retirement Home, Levin, on March 22, 2019, aged 86, after a courageous battle. Husband of the late Beryl and partner to Ellsie. Much loved and inspirational father and father-in-law of Stephen & Toni, David & Jean, Margaret and Teri. Cherished Grandad of Cindy, Jannell & Toby, Rachelle & Chris, Kevin & Allison, Shaun & Jamie-Lee, Scott & Elspeth, Zac and Aria. Great-grandad of Michaela, Nathan, Alexah, Isabella, Harper, Indie and Madison. Thanks to the wonderful team at Madison for their support and many years of wonderful care to both Dad & Mum. A private Cremation will be held with a date for Memorial Service and Interment to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019