SHARP,
Peter Brian (Poppa):
Formerly of Elizabeth Street, Waikanae. Passed away on Wednesday 5 June 2019 after a fierce fight. Aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Gwen, and much loved Dad to Lauren & Martin Eathorne, and Jessica & Paul Hooper. Absolutely adored Poppa to Zoe, Harry and Reagan. Special thanks to the caregivers and nurses at Stokeswood for their exceptional and loving care. A farewell to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ -NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019