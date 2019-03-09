MOYES, Peter John:
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 4th March. Dearly loved husband of Lesley. Loved father of Nick and Celeste. Loved grandfather of Jett and Sylvia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance can be made to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. Messages to the Moyes family may be posted c/-PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Island Bay Surf Club building, 250 The Esplanade, Island Bay on Tuesday 12th March at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019