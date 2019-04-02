MORGAN,
Peter (Edwin Hugh):
On 31 March 2019, aged 85 years, Peter passed away peacefully with his wife and family at his side. Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret for over 65 years and adored by their children Peter, John, Geoffrey and Christine. Idolised grandad to his 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and a cherished father-in-law.
Your memory will warm all our hearts and remain with us forever.
A private family funeral is being held on Wednesday
3 April, followed by a wider memorial function to celebrate Peter's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice North Shore, 7 Shea Terrace, Takapuna, Auckland.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2019