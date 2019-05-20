McKENZIE, Peter John:
On 15 May 2019, peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Tuatasi Doreen. Loved Dad of Roseana, Maurice, Ralph and the late Jimmy and Owen. Grandfather to 7 grandchildren and great-grandfather to 11 great- grandchildren. Peter's family service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Rd & Cornwall St, on Monday, 20 May 2019, at 6.00pm. His final service will be on Tuesday, 21 May 2019, at 10.00am, in the same venue. Followed by burial at Taita cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019