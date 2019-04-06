McCOMBE,
Peter John Rouand:
Passed away on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019.
Now at peace
Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Valda. Much loved father and father in-law of Carol and Jonathan, Jacqui and Barry and Joe (deceased). Loved grandfather of Cauthew, Josie, Thomas, Robbie, Virginia and Nikki. Great-grandfather to Meena, Maryjane, Paloma, Mahea. Lily, Flynn and Ngaio.
A determined, passionate
and loving man.
A proud member of the McCombe family.
Son of Harold (Joe) and Mary, and brother to Harold, Morgan, Keith and Lewin (all deceased). At Peter's request a private Cremation has taken place. No flowers please. Messages to 99 Tasman Street, Nelson.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019