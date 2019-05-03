MARSHALL, Peter Thomas:
Died at Wellington Hospital on 29th April 2019 in the company of family and loved ones. Donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. Tributes to 'the Marshall family' may be placed in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz As per Peter's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Wilton Bowling Club, 122 Wilton Rd, Wilton, Wellington, on Monday 6th May at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 3, 2019