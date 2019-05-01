HOTOP, Peter Gibson: MBE
Reg No 914611, Colonel, RNZIR, Malaya, Vietnam; on 29 April 2019. Much loved husband of Nelda, father of Jason & Sheryl, Blaise & Keryn, and Philippa & Kirk. Loved Papa of Grace, Giselle and Leon; Kasey; Samantha and Andrew. Special thanks to staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Heretaunga. A service for Peter will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Friday, 3 May 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019