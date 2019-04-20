Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter HAUGHEY. View Sign

HAUGHEY, Peter Vincent:

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by his family at home in Christchurch, aged 85 years. Cherished husband of the late Pat (nee Blair), dearly loved Dad of Susan, Elizabeth, and the late Jennifer, and father-in-law of Stephen. Much loved Grandpop of Matthew and Timothy (Australia). Loved son of the late Gladys and Vincent Haughey. Loved brother of the late Bernadette and Anne, and loved by his nieces, nephews and their families. Loved brother-in-law of the late Ray Beleski, Mary and the late David Blair, Lyndsay and Bob Myles, Bill and the late Sue Blair, Julie Waghorn and Wayne Pickard. A special thanks to the New Brighton Medical Practice and the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team. Messages to the Haughey Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Peter's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Tuesday, April 23, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. A vigil will be held at the Church on Monday, April 22, at 5.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Palliative Care team would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass.





