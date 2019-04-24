HARRISON, Peter Sidney:
Passed away peacefully at Churtonleigh Rest Home on Sunday, 21 April 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Barbara, loved father of Mark (dec) and Denise, and father-in-law to Marcus. The family wish to thank the amazing staff of Johnsonvale Rest Home for the many years Peter spent with them and the staff at Churtonleigh Rest Home for the time he spent there. Messages to the "Harrison family" may be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A service for Peter will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019