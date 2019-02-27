FERGUS, Peter Ivan:
|
Life-time resident of Seaview Road, Paraparaumu Beach, Peter passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Monday, 25 February 2019, aged 76 years. Loved son of the late Janet & William Fergus, and a beloved cousin and friend to many. Peter will be farewelled at the Kapiti Boating Club, Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu Beach, on Saturday, 2 March 2019, at 1.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019