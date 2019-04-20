CARTWRIGHT,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter CARTWRIGHT.
Peter John: CNZM, QSO
17 April 2019 at Auckland. Deeply loved by, and devoted husband to Silvia Cartwright. A service will be held at St Mary's In Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland, on Wednesday, 24 April, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Auckland City Mission www.aucklandcitymission.org.nz or PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019