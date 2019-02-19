BRIDGEMAN,
Peter Charles (Charlie):
Passed away at HB Regional Hospital, Hastings, on February 18, 2019. Father of Elizabeth, Diane and Andrew. Grandfather of Scott, Anna, Hana and Zac. Great-grandfather of Riley, Ari and Ruby. Long-term friend of Margaret. Brother of Eleanor, and the late John. No flowers please, by request. A service for Charlie will be held at Ormlie Lodge, 17 Omarunui Road, Taradale, Napier, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1.00pm. Messages to PO Box 2311, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2019