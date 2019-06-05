ANGUS,
Peter William McKenzie:
On Friday 31st May 2019, Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved. Dearly beloved husband of Lynn, dad of Daniel and Renee, Rebecca, Katie and Dave. Adored Grandad of Billie, Mac, Violet, Evie, Finn, and Euan.
He will live on in our
hearts forever.
Please join us to celebrate Peter's life on Friday 7th June 2019 at 11.00am at St James Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt. This service will be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019