RANDELL, Percy Edward:
On 13 March 2019 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Marie, and loved Dad of Sandra & Grant, Sheren & Trevor, Edward & Sopha, Myrie & Neil, Sonyia & Grant, Adrienne (Ariarne) & Ian, and Mark & Mychelle. Loved Grandad of his 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Percy's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019