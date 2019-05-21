HAMMOND, Pauline Rahera
(Black Betty/Betty Boop):
On May 16, 2019, aged 61 years. Loved mother of Josh, Michael, and Alanah. Loved daughter of the late Te Wano (Pat) and Mary Magdeline Hammond. Loved grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 5. Loved sister of David, June, Kim, Mary, Patrick, Anne, Diane, and the late Michael. A service for Pauline will be held in the Lighthouse Church, Intermediate Street, Masterton, on Wednesday, May 22 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2019