CHAPMAN,
Pauline Margaret Agnes:
On June 1, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gary. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cherie & Per; Michelle; Maria & John; Louise & John. Special Nana to Katie, Beth, Tim, Angharad, Pryce, Molly, Jack and Beatrice. Great-Grandmother to Ella and Matthew; Charlee and Joshua. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840. Pauline will be at home 17 Short Street, Masterton, for visitors on Saturday from 1.00pm-4.00pm. Rosary will be recited at Pauline's home on Monday, June 10, 3.00pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated in St Patricks Church, Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, June 11 at 10.30am. Followed by private cremation.
'Rest peacefully now Mum'
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019