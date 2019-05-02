CANE, Pauline Anne:
On Monday 22nd April 2019, passed away at Wellington Regional Hospital. It is with great sadness we say goodbye to the much loved mother of Jonathan, sister of Peter, and grandmother to Travis and Hollie. Special thanks to the Malvina Major Rest Home staff for their care and support over the last year. Messages to the 'Cane Family' may be left in Pauline's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private family ceremony has been held in Pauline's memory on 26 April.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019