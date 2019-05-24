BEVERIDGE,
Pauline Bernadette:
Peacefully at Stokeswood Care Home on 23 May 2019. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicky and Ian, mother of Jim. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance (PO Box 10043, Wellington 6143) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday, 27 May 2019, at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation
Published in Dominion Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019