CAMPBELL, Paula Louise:
13.04.1968 - 30.04.2019
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice. Much loved wife of Malcolm. Loved and adored Mum of Dayna, and Blake. Loved daughter of Colleen and the late John Blake. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Scott and Tracey, and aunty of Cole and Shannon. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Paula's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Friday, May 3, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Campbell Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019