Paula CAMPBELL

  • "So sorry to hear of Paula's passing. Condolences to Malcom,..."
    - Michelle Brigham
  • "I am terribly sad to hear of your passing my dear friend. ..."
    - Nants Grant
  • "My sincere condolences to Malcolm, Dayna and Blake. Such a..."
    - Paula Draper
  • "Paula you fought your hardest for 8 years You now live on..."
    - Kathy Fairclough
  • "All my love to the family. A wonderful lady!"
    - Kerri Johnstone
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
CAMPBELL, Paula Louise:
13.04.1968 - 30.04.2019
Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice. Much loved wife of Malcolm. Loved and adored Mum of Dayna, and Blake. Loved daughter of Colleen and the late John Blake. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Scott and Tracey, and aunty of Cole and Shannon. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Paula's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Friday, May 3, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Campbell Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019
