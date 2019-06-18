WHITE, Paul Ellis:
On 16 June 2019, at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved husband of Ann, together 50 years. Cherished Dad of Joanne and Nicola, and father-in-law of Greg. Much loved brother of Brian, Trevor (dec), Keith and David & Jenny. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Upper Hutt RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Paul will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo St, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 18 to June 19, 2019