MEARS, Paul Joseph:
(retired New Zealand Police Superintendent) Of Tawa, 1939 – 2019. On 26 February 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice surrounded by his family, aged 79 years. Treasured and much loved husband of Gabrielle. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brendan, Bernadette and John, Josette, and Vivienne. Respected Grandfather of Sam, James, Dillon, Hannah, Ashleigh, Taylah, Emily, and Lucy. Loved by his brother Peter, sister Maria, and late brother Phillip. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass.
May He Rest In Peace
Friends are invited to attend Paul's Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, corner Lyndhurst and Main Roads, Tawa, on Monday, 4 March 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019