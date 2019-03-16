MacGREGOR,
Paul Alexander:
Passed peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 15 March 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Alex and Rona, brother of Margaret, uncle of Tammi; Loved friend of Trevor; Loved colleague and friend of the staff at Porirua City Council. Life member of The Porirua RSA. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in the Mungavin Hall, Mungavin Ave, Porirua, on Tuesday 19 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2019