LAWRENCE, Paul Lewis:
Of Newlands. On 4 March 2019 at Wellington, aged 51 years. Much loved son of Josephine and Peter. Loved brother of Mark and Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Newlands Conference would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'The Family of Paul Lawrence' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass for Paul will be celebrated in the Church of St. Andrew, 27 Trebann Street, Newlands, Wellington, on Tuesday 12 March 2019 at 11.00am. The Rosary will be recited in the church immediately prior, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019