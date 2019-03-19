JENNINGS, Paul:
|
Suddenly on 17 March 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan; father of Craig, Shane (dec), Sarah, and Paul; father-in-law of Paul; grandfather of Cullen, Ella, Leila, Carter and Mila; brother of Alan, Barry (dec), and Anne (dec); brother-in-law of Jackie, Carolyn and Terry, Gary and Kerrie, Steven and Vanessa; son-in-law of Grandma Joan; uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to "the Jennings" family can be posted to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019