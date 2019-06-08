JANKE, Paul:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 6 June 2019, at Malvina Major Retirement Village. Much loved husband of Cathy. Father and father-in-law to Nick, Margo and Nat. Loving Zeydah to Phoenix and Lakota. Brother of Neal and the late Carol Janke and uncle to Elesa and Aaron residing in America. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village and Wellington Regional Hospital for their loving care of Paul in his last days. Messages to the "Janke" family, c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. A private cremation has been held as per Paul's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019