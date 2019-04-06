Paul BURNETT

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul BURNETT.

BURNETT, Paul:
Passed away peacefully in Taupo, on 30th March 2019, aged 86 years. Cherished and devoted husband of the late Dawn for 60 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sherrell, David and Linda, Angela and Murray. Loving grandfather of Chelsie, Grace, Ben and Zoe. A family farewell for Paul has been held. Messages to The Burnett Family, C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.