Passed away peacefully in Taupo, on 30th March 2019, aged 86 years. Cherished and devoted husband of the late Dawn for 60 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sherrell, David and Linda, Angela and Murray. Loving grandfather of Chelsie, Grace, Ben and Zoe. A family farewell for Paul has been held. Messages to The Burnett Family, C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
