BEACH, Paul Jeremy:
Peacefully at home, on 28 April 2019. Most dearly loved husband of Frances (Fran) for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine & Rod and Richard & Karen. Poppa of Brenna, Shayla; Ben, Max and Jamie. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Paul will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 2 May at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2019