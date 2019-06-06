ALCOCK, Paul Alexander:
On June 4, 2019, at home in Masterton, aged 67 years. Cherished husband and soulmate of Sue. Devoted father and father-in-law of Sharon and Nathan Callahan, Penny and Jono Hobden. Adored Opa of Alexander. In lieu of flowers donations to the Life Flight Trust and the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Paul's family may be left on the tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in The Hutt Valley Badminton Association Hall, Vogel Street, Naenae, on Monday, June 10, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
