WOOD,
Patrick Laurence (Pat):
Of Levin formerly of Porirua. On 12 June 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 78 years, peacefully with his family around him. Loved husband of Tricia for 56 years. Loving father to Linda, Tina, and Michael and father- in- law to Andrew. Grandad to Oliver and Abbey.
We will all miss him terribly.
A farewell service will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 18 June at 2pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019