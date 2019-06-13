Patrick POLETTI

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

POLETTI,
Patrick Graeme (Pat):
Peacefully on Monday 10 June 2019. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peta and Steve, Kay and Walter. Special uncle of Jhan; Pascale, Shaun and Delia; Esther and Nick.
"Special memories will
be always cherished
big little brother"
Donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends are invited to join Pat's family to celebrate his life at a service held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 18 June 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.

Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2019
