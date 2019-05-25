GALLOWAY, Patrick (Pat):
On May 23, 2019 peacefully at his home; aged 66 years. Father of Patrick, Paula, Angela, Pamela, Claire, Marianne and stepfather of Nicholas and Simon Granville. Sadly missed by all his family in Scotland, NZ and Australia. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be left on Pats tribute page on www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted to "the Galloway family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019