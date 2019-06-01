WOOD, Patricia Lorraine
(nee Morris):
In loving memory of Patricia who passed away on Monday, 27th May 2019, in her 85th year. Beloved wife for 60 years of Herbert (Bert) Wood, treasured and much loved mum to Alan and Julie, Sally and Nick, Peter and Andrea. Dearly loved sister to Shona and Carol. Grandmother and Great-Nan to Alex, Bevan, Autumn, Brooke, Natalie, Zac and Isabella, Karolyn, Mark, Jade, Rachel and Paige. Loved sister-in-law and Aunty.
Will be forever remembered.
A private service and cremation was held on Thursday, 30th May 2019, and she is now with Shona and her mum, Phyllis. Messages may be sent to "The Family of Patricia Wood" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019