SCHURING, Patricia Annabel
(nee Radovich):
(of Upper Hutt) Peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village on 30 April 2019, aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Ferdinand Otto. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Antoinette & Richard, Phillip & Megan, Lisa & Paul. Nana and Grandma of Cristina, Sara, Daniel, Hannah, Laura, Lydia and Te'a. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday 3 April at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019