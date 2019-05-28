Patricia MELLOR

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
MELLOR, Patricia Theresa
(nee Murphy):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 27 May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick; mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Ed, Peter and Alex; grandmother of Eva and Alice; Henry, Joseph and Nico.
May She Rest in Peace.
The rosary will be recited in the Elizabeth Chapel of Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, TONIGHT Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 7.00pm, and thereafter she will be transferred to Invercargill to be buried with her beloved Patrick.

Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2019
