Patricia MCEWEN

Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace sweet Trish, you will now be with Mum & Dad...."
    - Leokadia White
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

McEWEN,
Patricia Mary (Trish):
On May 26, 2019. Most loved and loving daughter of Eileen and Ivan. Loved and adored sister of Anne Pahina. Loving and fun aunty to Jason and Alex, and Marc. Favourite great-aunty to Jesika, Sam, Max, Lucy and Noah.
Our world was a happier
place with you in it.
Rest peacefully darling Trish.
Requiem Mass for Trish will be held in Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter to the Taita Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.