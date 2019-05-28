McEWEN,
Patricia Mary (Trish):
On May 26, 2019. Most loved and loving daughter of Eileen and Ivan. Loved and adored sister of Anne Pahina. Loving and fun aunty to Jason and Alex, and Marc. Favourite great-aunty to Jesika, Sam, Max, Lucy and Noah.
Our world was a happier
place with you in it.
Rest peacefully darling Trish.
Requiem Mass for Trish will be held in Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter to the Taita Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 28 to May 29, 2019