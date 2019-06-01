MADGE,
Patricia (Pat) (nee Finniss):
Born Southern Rhodesia, 1929, passed away peacefully on 22 May 2019. Wife of the late Geoffrey Madge, loved mum to Robyn & David (USA), Alison and Lance (Auckland), Brenda & Bruce (Napier), Judith & Brian, Bryan & Robyn (Lower Hutt), and her many precious dogs. Loved granny to Miranda, Geoffrey, Paul, Benjamin, Keith, Antonia, Phillip, Stephanie, Matthew, Tessa, Daniel and Sophie. Devoted GG to Dean, Diella, Alistair and Freya. A small gathering was held to celebrate Pat's life.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019