LAW, Patricia Gloria:
Of Otaki, formerly Johnsonville. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 22nd May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Much loved Mum of David, Megan, and all the 'fur babies'. Loved daughter of the late Marie and Colin O'Connell. Loved sister of Maureen, and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages please to the Law family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. Patricia's funeral will be held in Otaki, details published on Saturday.
Published in Dominion Post on May 24, 2019