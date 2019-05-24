Patricia LAW

Guest Book
  • "Ken, David, Megan & Family, Our thoughts are with you all..."
Death Notice

LAW, Patricia Gloria:
Of Otaki, formerly Johnsonville. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 22nd May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Much loved Mum of David, Megan, and all the 'fur babies'. Loved daughter of the late Marie and Colin O'Connell. Loved sister of Maureen, and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages please to the Law family, C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. Patricia's funeral will be held in Otaki, details published on Saturday.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.