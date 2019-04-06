Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia HICKEY. View Sign



Patricia passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late John Egmont Hickey. Wonderful loving mother of John G. Gregory, Phillip, Patricia H. and Matthew Hickey. Mother-in-law to Sonia, Julie and Christine, and loved Grandma to James, David, Ben, Hannah, John F, Katherine and Veronica. She had a full and wonderful life, greatly contributed to her communities and whanau, and was kind and loved by all who knew her. We will all miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caritas Aotearoa NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass.



Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, on Tuesday, 9 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery for interment. The Rosary will be prayed in the church on Monday, 8 April, commencing at 7.00pm.

Funeral Arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.







